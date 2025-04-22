Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Alleges Massive Land Scam In TDP-TCS Deal; TDP Reacts

Andhra Pradesh: In a serious accusation against the ruling Teludu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged a massive land scam, calling it “worse than the Bihar fodder scam.” As alleged by the YSRCP on its social media, land worth Rs 3,000 crore in Visakhapatnam was clandestinely handed over to a newly floated company named Ursa Clusters, under the pretext of a legitimate corporate allocation.

"Under the guise of allotting land to companies at lower rates, N Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh Nara handed over land worth hundreds of crores in Vizag to shady companies — at just 99 paise per acre. Back then, he floated a fake company named IMG Bharat with Billie Rao and hurriedly allotted 400 acres in Gachibowli. Now, the same trick is being played — allocating land worth Rs 3,000 crores to Ursa, another bogus company," said the YSRCP.

The party further alleged, "Adding to the scandal, TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), an engineering college classmate and business partner of Satish Abburi, who is also one of the directors, is deeply linked to these shady dealings. The truth is coming to light, and the people are not blind to this web of corruption."

Worse than the Bihar fodder scam… AP’s land scam exposed!



Under the guise of allotting land to companies at lower rates, @ncbn, @naralokesh handed over land worth hundreds of crores in Vizag to shady companies — at just 99 paise per acre.



Back then, he floated a fake company… pic.twitter.com/yuLtPzMbjN — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) April 22, 2025

YSRCP alleged that the company Ursa, incorporated on February 12, 2025, has no credible background and is allegedly linked to TDP leaders and their associates. "First, land is quietly allotted to TCS to avoid suspicion. Then, massive land parcels are handed over to fake companies of their choice. With the truth out, the alliance government is caught red-handed — neither able to swallow it nor spit it out," said the party.

The social media post of the YSCRP is now going viral. The TDP has rejected the allegations saying that the allocations are as per rules.

"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a grudge against the state. Letters to the World Bank to stop the capital Amaravati yesterday.. Today, conspiracies to stop the investments coming to Visakhapatnam..Stories about Ursa are false. Allocations to Ursa are as per the rules. With an investment of Rs 5,728 crore, the target is 2,500 jobs. The project is scheduled to be completed within two years. If not, the project will be cancelled and the lands will be returned. Despite such clear rules, YCP's leader is just talking nonsense," said the TDP.