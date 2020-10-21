Andra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy launches YSR Bima scheme, poor families of accident victims to get Rs 10,000 aid

Amaravati: To provide immediate relief to the poor families of accident victims, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) launched a unique scheme called 'YSR Bima scheme', which would benefit over 1.41 crore families by providing them with an insurance cover.

The State government will be paying Rs 510 Crore every year as a premium, despite the central government having withdrawn from this scheme.

Terming the loss of primary bread earner as the worst nightmare for any family, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the State government shall stand by such families in the hard times by providing financial assistance through insurance cover.

All the families with white ration cards (issued for poor) are eligible for this scheme and the village/ward volunteers shall visit the families and enrol the names of the primary householders.

The list of the enrolled insurance holders will be displayed in the village secretariats.

Under this scheme, the insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18-50 years is Rs 5 lakh and for those between 51-70 years Rs 3 lakh.

Similarly, Rs 2 lakh assistance will be provided for natural death cases (18-50 years) and Rs 1.5 lakh for partial permanent disability in an accident case (18-70 years).

The Chief Minister assured that the claim amount will be directly credited into the beneficiary bank account within 15 days of the claim being made.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister also announced that immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to the families through village and ward secretariats.

Moved by the plight of the poor families who were facing hardships due to the lack of insurance coverage, CM Reddy promised during elections to bring insurance coverage scheme and thus brought YSR Bima to provide security for the families in need.

Live TV