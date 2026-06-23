/Andy Burnham: Can the ‘king of the north’ take over Britain’s leadership?

London: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s return to Parliament through the Makerfield by-election has brought him back into the national political frame at a time when Labour is dealing with uneven electoral performance and internal unease over its direction. His victory also restores his position as a sitting MP, which is generally required under Labour Party rules for anyone seeking a future leadership contest within the party.
The Makerfield result has impact beyond the seat itself. He defeated the Reform UK candidate, who finished second. Rising from about 45 per cent to close to 55 per cent, Labour’s vote share improved compared to the 2024 general election. In a period where Reform UK has been gaining ground in parts of England, that swing added to the attention around his return.
Before the by-election, Burnham had said that a return to Westminster would reopen the question of whether he might contest Labour’s leadership in the future. With his election win, that path is now open again, although any such move would depend on party conditions and support in the parliamentary ranks.
Born in Liverpool in 1970 and raised near Warrington, he grew up in a household where Labour politics was part of daily life. His father worked as an engineer with British Telecom and his mother was a receptionist. He has said on several occasions that his interest in politics formed early, especially after watching the BBC drama ‘Boys from the Blackstuff’, which portrayed working-class life during a period of unemployment in Liverpool.
At school, he was active in sports and had an interest in football and cricket. An Everton supporter, he also played cricket at schoolboy level as a fast bowler. A former teacher has recalled his early interest in politics, including a mock election where he stood as a Labour candidate and convincingly won. He later studied English at the Cambridge University and wrote in his book ‘Head North’ that he sometimes felt out of place there.
After university, he worked in journalism before moving into political research roles, including work for Tessa Jowell. He later became a special adviser to culture secretary Chris Smith, before entering Parliament in 2001 as MP for Leigh in Greater Manchester. He soon took up ministerial roles under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and worked across portfolios, including culture and health.
His time in government included both policy work and moments of public pressure. As culture secretary, he attended a Hillsborough memorial event marking the 20th anniversary of the disaster, where he faced anger from supporters of Liverpool Football Club. He later raised the issue within Cabinet and contributed to the process that led to a fresh investigation into the tragedy.
After Labour’s defeat in 2010, Burnham stood in the leadership contest but finished fourth. He tried again in 2015 but lost to Jeremy Corbyn. Over time, his positions evolved on major issues, including Brexit, where he supported staying in the European Union and later said he would support the idea of Britain rejoining in the future. He also moved towards supporting greater public ownership of utilities such as water and energy.
In 2017, he left Westminster to become the first elected mayor of Greater Manchester by winning a large share of the vote and later securing an even stronger mandate in 2021. As mayor, he pushed transport reform, including bringing bus services under public control and integrating them into the Bee Network system. He also set a target of ending rough sleeping in the region, which was not fully achieved.
His public profile grew further during the COVID-19 pandemic after clashes with the Conservative government over regional lockdown rules. He accused the government of unfairly treating northern England during restrictions. That period led to his informal label as the “King of the North”.
By 2025, he was again emerging as a possible national leader as Labour faced internal debate and electoral uncertainty. Although he was initially prevented from contesting a parliamentary seat, changes in the political situation after weaker results for Labour and gains by Reform UK changed the situation. With Andrew Gwynne stepping down, Burnham was selected as Labour’s candidate in Makerfield. This enabled his return to Parliament.
With that return now complete, Westminster is now weighing what role he may seek next as Labour continues to manage internal differences and prepare for future electoral tests.
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