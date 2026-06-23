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Andy Burnham: Can the ‘king of the north’ take over Britain’s leadership?

Andy Burnham’s return to Westminster begins a new phase in his political journey after years in regional leadership. His re-entry has raised questions about his long-term ambitions within Labour’s national politics.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:00 AM IST
Andy Burnham: Can the ‘king of the north’ take over Britain’s leadership?
Image Credit: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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