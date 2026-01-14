Angel Chakma Case: Tripura CM Manik Saha Meets Family, Assures Justice

Angel Chakma Case: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met the family of Angel Chakma, a student from the state who was killed in Uttarakhand, and assured them that strict action would be taken against those responsible, in accordance with the law.

Further after meeting the bereaved family at their residence, the Chief Minister said he has been in regular touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the case. Saha said he had been assured that the accused would not be spared and informed that five of the six suspects had already been arrested.

“This is an extremely painful incident. I have spoken to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister several times, and he has assured me that strict action will be taken against those involved. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Saha said.

Angel Chakma’s father, Tarun Debbarma, said the Chief Minister had reassured the family that justice would be delivered. He added that Saha also spoke about possible support for the family, including efforts to help Angel’s younger brother, who is currently under severe mental stress, and exploring employment opportunities for him.

Meanwhile, All India Chakma Students Union president Drishyamuni Chakma said the organisation had urged the Chief Minister to seek a trial in the national capital to ensure a fair and impartial process. He said Saha had assured full cooperation at every stage of the investigation.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student, was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants using knives and blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

(With Inputs From ANI)