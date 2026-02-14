'Angel Nuzhat' viral MMS: Fact-check on the 12-minute video scam trending in 2026

A new cyber threat has emerged, posing as a sensational "12-minute viral MMS" involving someone named Angel Nuzhat. This scam is spreading rapidly across WhatsApp, Telegram, and X (formerly Twitter). Following similar deepfake hoaxes earlier this year with Mathira Khan, Alina Amir, and Arohi Mim, authorities are warning this trend is a sophisticated phishing scheme.

Although many are looking for the "original video link," digital forensic experts confirm no such video exists. Instead, this trending keyword is used to distribute "Ghost File" malware aimed at draining bank accounts.

The Anatomy of a 'Ghost File' Scam

Cybersecurity analysts at Seqrite Labs and Quick Heal report that clicking links titled "Angel Nuzhat Original Video" does not play a clip. Instead, it downloads an APK file (for Android) or a malicious script silently in the background.

Once the "Ghost File" is installed, hackers can:

- Steal Banking Credentials: Capture UPI pins and net-banking passwords by logging keystrokes.

- Access Private Media: Upload personal photos to remote servers, leading to potential sextortion.

- Bypass 2FA: Read incoming SMS messages to intercept One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

- Remote Hijack: Use the device to send the same scam link to all contacts.

Pattern Recognition: From Alina Amir to Angel Nuzhat

The rise of "timed" video scams in 2026—characterized by specific labels like the "7:11 Mystery" or the "19:34 Clip"—represents a calculated psychological shift in cybercrime. According to digital forensic experts, the move away from generic titles to precise durations like "12 minutes" is a strategic tactic designed to bypass natural skepticism. By providing a specific timestamp, scammers create a false sense of authenticity that tricks curious users into believing they are accessing a real, leaked file rather than a generated hoax.

This trend follows a consistent pattern of high-profile "MMS" baits used throughout early 2026. For example, the Mathira Khan "10-minute" video was exposed as a deepfake hoax, while the Alina Amir "5-minute" clip was identified as an AI-generated phishing lure. Similarly, the Arohi Mim "19-minute" trend was a dangerous malware trap that used repurposed footage to entice clicks. The current Angel Nuzhat "12-minute" claim is the latest in this series of fabricated clickbait, serving as a hollow vessel for data-stealing "Ghost Files."

In the case of Arohi Mim, scammers even reused grainy "Behind the Scenes" (BTS) footage from old TV dramas to create misleading thumbnails that entice victims to click.

Digital Voyeurism: The Scammer's Greatest Tool

Authorities point out a concerning trend where real criminal cases are reused to lend credibility to hoaxes. For example, a recent sextortion case in Karimnagar involving a woman named Lalitha is being claimed by scammers as "proof" that the Angel Nuzhat video is part of a larger, real-world leak.

"Angel Nuzhat" itself seems to be a made-up identity, created solely to benefit from search engine optimization (SEO) and to target users interested in digital voyeurism.

Cyber Department Advisory: Stay Safe in 2026

With over 13 scam messages reaching the average Indian user daily, the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal has provided the following guidance:

- Never Click Forwarded Links: Especially those claiming to host "leaked" or "private" content.

- Check the File Extension: If a "video link" asks you to download a .apk, .exe, or .zip file, it is definitely malware.

- Avoid Telegram 'Leak' Groups: These primarily function as hubs for data-harvesting bots.

- Report Immediately: If you clicked a link, disconnect your internet, uninstall any unknown apps, and contact the National Helpline (1930).

(Disclaimer: The following report is a Public Interest Safety Alert. Zee News (ZMCL) and our digital platforms are committed to protecting our viewers from the rising menace of cyber fraud. The information regarding the "Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute MMS" is a Fact-Check intended to prevent digital theft and device compromise.)

