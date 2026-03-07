FACT CHECK: The truth behind the 'Angel Nuzhat 12-minute' and 'Jeeja Saali' viral video holi trends

FACT CHECK: In the past few days, social media and search engine platforms have witnessed the trending of popular search terms and keywords, with the majority being quite sensational and referring to the leakage of personal videos. Some of the popular search terms and trending keywords include "Angel Nuzhat 12-minute viral video" and "Jeeja Saali Holi Private Video."

Upon conducting a detailed investigation, experts have concluded that the trending of such popular search terms and keywords, referred to as "viral moments," could simply be a form of clickbaiting and a trap for internet users.

The Angel Nuzhat 12-minute video scandal

The popular search terms and trending keywords refer to the leakage of a 12-minute personal video belonging to an individual referred to as Angel Nuzhat. The leakage of the personal video has been trending on popular social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp.

Upon conducting a detailed investigation, experts have concluded that the leakage of the personal video has been fabricated to make the most out of the popular search terms and trending keywords such as "Pinay Gold Medalist."

Rise of 'Jeeja Saali' holi search trends

As the Angel Nuzhat rumors gained traction, a new, unrelated search term, 'Jeeja Saali Viral Holi private video,' also began trending. Analysts speculate that this could be a case of 'Algorithmic Piggybacking,' in which sensational content creators utilize sensationalized titles about family dynamics to capitalize on searches for explicit content. So far, no credible source or video has been found to support these claims.

Cybersecurity alert: Be cautious of 'The Click'

A stern warning from cybersecurity experts to the public about these search trends. Be aware that these videos may lead to 'honey-pot' websites that are not safe for user interaction.

Malware risks: Clicking on 'Leaked Video' links from Telegram Groups or X comments may lead to malware or ransomware attacks.

Data phishing: These links may lead to fake login screens that may steal user data, social media credentials, or even financial details.

'Click-and-Switch' scam: Users may be redirected to a series of ad-infested websites that do not provide any content, solely for 'Pay-Per-Click' revenue generation by scam artists.

Verdict: Fact or friction?

Though curiosity about these celebrities' names may still be running high, these 'viral videos' seem to exist only as virtual reality. Experts urged users to practice "digital hygiene" by avoiding unverified links and reporting accounts that spread non-consensual or fake intimate imagery.

