New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister Devi, wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday thundered at party workers and ended up even slapping supporters when party workers were protesting against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers who raided the Yadavs' Patna home. The raids came after the CBI filed fresh corruption cases against Lalu Yadav and his family members, in addition to the infamous Fodder scam and conducted raids at various locations including Rabri Devis’ residence. RJD workers and supporters were sloganeering and protesting against the CBI officers, who were accompanied by Rabri Devi outside her home. RJD supporters kept shouting despite Rabri Devi’s orders. She then lost her cool and thrashed a few supporters as per the video, which is going viral on social media.

Lalu Yadav CBI Raid: गुस्से में घर से बाहर निकलीं राबड़ी देवी... | Rabri Devi Angry#LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/ljDIlX8LEv — Zee Bihar Jharkhand (@ZeeBiharNews) May 20, 2022

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry into allegations which was converted into the FIR, they said. Following the FIR against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa and Hema, besides several candidates, the CBI started a search operation on Friday morning at 16 locations in Delhi, Patna and Gopalganj.

#WATCH Police presence outside the Patna residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi as CBI conducts raids at multiple locations of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in a fresh case relating to alleged 'land for railway job scam'#Bihar pic.twitter.com/mwIdvdT9N3 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, The Rashtriya Janata Dal said on Friday the CBI's fresh corruption case against its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members was "predictable" and alleged that the BJP uses probe agencies to scare its rivals whenever its hold on power is shaken and it believes that mobilisation against it is taking place.

"They (BJP) tries to scare others by targeting someone. Nobody will be scared. Neither will we, nor they and nor the people of Bihar," RJD spokesperson Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said in his reaction after the CBI action.

He did not elaborate as to what he meant by others. The recent meetings between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav have triggered speculation about the realignment of political forces in Bihar, with the relations between Kumar's JD(U) and its ally BJP being seen as far from smooth.

Apart from Lalu, news reports say his daughter, Misa Bharti, was also named in the report. The scam involved taking land from unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them with government jobs.

(With agency inputs)