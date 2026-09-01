/Ankit Baliyan murder: 86 hours later, UP police gunned down 2 suspects in Shamli – what led to the ‘encounter’

New Delhi: Days after Haryanvi music video artist Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym, an alleged police encounter in Shamli, western Uttar Pradesh, has left two suspected shooters dead.
The police identified the two men as Sumit and Mohit, both from Sonipat in Haryana. The cops said they were among four shooters identified during the investigation and claimed that both men had criminal records.
Ankit's family, the relatives of the two men killed and politicians have since spoken about the police action.
Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said on Monday (August 31) that police teams had been searching for the four suspects after CCTV footage and that questioning of people near the crime scene helped investigators identify the shooters.
"During the investigation, we found that four shooters were involved in the murder. We were chasing them, and two of them were intercepted in Shamli last night and killed in an encounter," he said.
According to the police, the incident happened at around 3.30am during checking operations across the district. Two men travelling on a motorcycle with a Bagpat registration number were stopped. The men allegedly opened fire and fled.
The police said they were later intercepted again and cornered at a dead end. The men allegedly fired at the police, injuring two constables.
Singh said the injured suspects gave their names as Sumit, son of Dharampal, and Mohit, son of Mahesh, while they were being taken to a community health centre.
"They were wanted criminals in our district and were involved in the murder of Ankit Baliyan. They also have an old criminal record," the SP said.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was also looking for the suspected shooters. STF Aadditional Director General (ADG) Amitabh Yash said modern weapons were seized from the two men.
"Ankit Baliyan was murdered near Shamli Kotwali. Analysis of CCTV footage and questioning of people nearby showed that four shooters were involved in the incident, and they escaped on two motorcycles. They were continuously being chased. Two shooters were killed in an encounter with the Shamli police this morning. Modern weapons have also been recovered from them," he said.
The DIG added, "The remaining shooters and gang members involved in the incident are being investigated and action will be taken against all of them according to law."
Ankit, who lived in Bantikhera village in Shamli, was killed on the evening of August 26 after he stepped out of a gym in the Shamli Kotwali area.
After news of the alleged encounter broke, his father went to the site and thanked the police. "We thank the police. The remaining two shooters should also be encountered as soon as possible," he said.
After his son's murder, he had given the police five days to act against those involved. "We have given the police five days. If the police do not take action against those involved in the murder within five days, we will withdraw our FIR on the sixth day. After that, we will do whatever we can, otherwise we will sit at home," he had said.
Ankit's wife, Seema Baliyan, had questioned the police response after the murder. "Attackers came from another state, committed the murder and left. Where was the UP Police?" she had said.
After the deaths of the two suspected shooters, she said the action had given the family some relief. "The action that has been taken has given us some relief. We hope the police will arrest those who are still left," she said.
She also said the family has been under surveillance. "The attackers were keeping an eye on our entire family. A GPS was also installed in Ankit's car, which means our family could also have been attacked. We will feel safe only after the remaining criminals are arrested," she said.
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary visited Bantikhera village on Monday, where several politicians and local residents had gathered after the deaths of the two suspects.
"Such a serious crime was planned and carried out, and it has been taken seriously. The police action is continuing," he said.
He said Ankit's father is a retired Army personnel and urged him to be patient.
"Ankit Baliyan's father is retired from the Army. I told him that you yourself are a soldier, so be patient. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed his condolences to the family. There are three things here: people should continue to trust the law and order system, political interference should be minimal and the government should be able to run the law and order system effectively. Only then can such action take place," he said.
When local journalists asked him about the alleged encounter, he avoided calling it an encounter. "I will not use the word encounter. The police will tell you what the circumstances were and what retaliatory action they took. An encounter is not a planned policy. The state's policy is not encounters. The police have to take action. The police are taking action," he said.
Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya, Awadhesh Prasad, has called for an investigation into the deaths.
"What were the circumstances and what circumstances arose in which the police had to engage in an encounter? That is a matter for investigation. Our country has the IPC and CrPC. There are provisions for the death penalty, life imprisonment and other punishments if the crime of even the biggest criminal is proved. These powers are part of the judicial process. So, what circumstances led to this encounter is a matter for investigation. There should be an investigation," he said.
Mohit and Sumit were from Sonipat. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information leading to their arrest and claimed that both were associated with the Gogi gang.
Mohit was from Baiyanpur Khurd, also known as Bandepur, near Sonipat. Police records cited by the authorities say he had been involved in criminal activity for around five to six years and had about half a dozen cases against him, including cases under the Arms Act.
Mohit had been living separately from his family for the past few years. His father died three years ago, after which his mother moved to her maternal home. People close to the family said his relatives had distanced themselves after his involvement in crime.
Sumit's father Dharampal told the media that his son had studied up to grade 12 and had come into contact with Mohit some time ago. He works as a labourer and alleged that the Shamli police had detained him and his younger son for questioning.
He said he was saddened by his son's death, "but he got what he had done”. The families of both men later reached the mortuary in Shamli.
Police encounters have been a major part of Uttar Pradesh's law-and-order narrative for nearly nine years.
Government data cited by The Indian Expess in May 2026 showed that 17,043 police encounters had taken place in the state since March 2017. A total of 289 alleged criminals were killed, 11,834 injured and 34,253 arrested during these operations.
The encounters also resulted in the deaths of 18 police personnel and injuries to 1,852 others. Earlier numbers released by the UP Police in December 2025 recorded 16,284 police operations and 266 deaths between March 2017 and December 29, 2025.
The state government describes these operations as part of its "zero tolerance" policy against crime and organised crime. Human rights groups and critics have called for independent investigations and accountability in encounter cases.
Law in India does not give police the power to kill an accused as punishment. "Encounter killing" is not a separate legal category.
The police can use force in circumstances allowed by law, particularly when necessary and proportionate force is required for self-defence or to protect another person's life. The police commonly say they opened fire in self-defence when deaths occur during alleged encounters.
In its 2014 judgment in the PUCL vs State of Maharash case, the Supreme Court laid down detailed procedures for cases involving deaths in police encounters.
These include registration of an FIR, an independent investigation, video recording of the post-mortem, a magisterial inquiry and sharing details of the case with the National Human Rights Commission or the State Human Rights Commission.
The top court has also made clear that police action can be examined under the law. If an investigation establishes that police personnel unlawfully killed someone, criminal action can be taken against them.
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