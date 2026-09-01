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  • /Ankit Baliyan murder: 86 hours later, UP police gunned down 2 suspects in Shamli – what led to the ‘encounter’

Ankit Baliyan murder: 86 hours later, UP police gunned down 2 suspects in Shamli – what led to the ‘encounter’

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17,043 alleged police encounters since March 2017, with 289 suspected criminals killed and 34,253 arrested. The law sets strict rules for police encounters.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST
Ankit Baliyan murder: 86 hours later, UP police gunned down 2 suspects in Shamli – what led to the ‘encounter’
Image Credit: L-R: The two suspects (Mohit and Sumit) and Ankit Baliyan.

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Ankit Baliyan murder: 86 hours later, UP police gunned down 2 suspects in Shamli – what led to the ‘encounter’
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