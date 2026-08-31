/Ankit Baliyan murder case: Two prime shooters killed in encounter with UP Police and STF in Shamli

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (UP STF) gunned down two prime shooters involved in the high-profile murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan. The encounter took place early Monday morning within the Kotwali police station area in Shamli.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) N.P. Singh, police received confidential input around 4:00 AM indicating that the main shooters in the Baliyan murder case were heading toward Shamli. Acting swiftly, local police teams and the STF intercepted the suspects.
When cornered, the suspects attempted to evade the police cordon and fled toward Manna Majra. Near the Rajmahal Hotel, the cornered outlaws opened indiscriminate fire at the pursuing police team.
* Police Vehicle Hit: One bullet struck the official police vehicle.
* Personnel Injured: Two police personnel sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.
* Retaliatory Action: In self-defence, police returned fire, neutralising both criminals on the spot.
The injured policemen and the wounded suspects were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the two accused succumbed to their injuries.
According to reports, Police identified the slain shooters as:
1. Sumit, son of Dharampal
2. Mohit
Both were residents of Razhada in Sonipat, Haryana.
Ankit Baliyan, a well-known Haryanvi singer, YouTuber, and artist, was brutally shot dead in broad daylight outside a gym in Shamli. The brazen daylight murder had sparked immense public outrage and political uproar, putting heavy pressure on law enforcement to track down the perpetrators. A viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme as the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi who was shot dead inside Rohini Court.
SP N.P. Singh and senior district officials rushed to the encounter site following the incident. Combing operations and forensic assessments are currently underway in the area to check for any other possible accomplices.
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