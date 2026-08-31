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  • /Ankit Baliyan murder case: Two prime shooters killed in encounter with UP Police and STF in Shamli

Ankit Baliyan murder case: Two prime shooters killed in encounter with UP Police and STF in Shamli

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) N.P. Singh, police received confidential input around 4:00 AM indicating that the main shooters in the Baliyan murder case were heading toward Shamli. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Ankit Baliyan murder case: Two prime shooters killed in encounter with UP Police and STF in Shamli
Image Credit: ANI

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Ankit Baliyan murder case: Two prime shooters killed in encounter with UP Police and STF in Shamli
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