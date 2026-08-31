/Ankit Baliyan murder case: Two prime shooters killed in encounter with UP Police and STF in Shamli

Ankit Baliyan, a well-known Haryanvi singer, YouTuber, and artist, was brutally shot dead in broad daylight outside a gym in Shamli. The brazen daylight murder had sparked immense public outrage and political uproar, putting heavy pressure on law enforcement to track down the perpetrators. A viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme as the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi who was shot dead inside Rohini Court.