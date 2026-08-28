/Caught on camera: Terrifying footage reveals brazen daylight murder of singer Ankit Balyan | VIDEO

Footage has come to the public domain depicting the exact moment four armed men assaulted and murdered the renowned Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan outside the local gym in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The shocking daylight murder shocked the regional musical community and locals. The recently uncovered footage has provided some additional clues to the police, helping them identify and apprehend the criminals.
According to the footage, the murder was well-planned and lasted several seconds.
Ambush: According to the CCTV footage, Ankit Balyan is seen leaving the local gym as the four unidentified shooters are ambushing him.
Ankit Baliyan Murder Case— Nomadic Nitin (@Niitz1) August 28, 2026
CCTV footage shows 4 suspects on 2 bikes.
Biggest question: Who did the shooters send the murder video to?
Police are investigating hard. #AnkitBaliyan #MurderMystery #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/3Mjv4HfZXp
Shooting at close range: The shooters shoot the victim without giving him any prior notice or opportunity to defend himself against the sudden attack.
Escaping the crime scene: Right after shooting, the musician falls to the ground as the four criminals run in different directions.
Because of the footage, the local law enforcement intensified the process of investigation, classifying the murder as an urgent one.
Facial and route recognition: The police officers are carefully examining the CCTV footage and neighboring surveillance cameras in order to find out the route the four shooters used.
Identification of the suspects: Their clothing, physical appearance, and faces will help the investigators to compare them with the data obtained from the criminal database and informers.
The tragic news about the brutal murder of a talented singer shocked the community.
Fans and other people gathered around the place of crime demanding justice from the local authorities. While fans are posting tributes on the social media pages, the police officers assured that special teams will work round the clock to find the murderers.
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