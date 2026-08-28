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  • /Caught on camera: Terrifying footage reveals brazen daylight murder of singer Ankit Balyan | VIDEO

Caught on camera: Terrifying footage reveals brazen daylight murder of singer Ankit Balyan | VIDEO

Chilling CCTV footage has emerged showing four shooters gunning down popular Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan outside a Shamli gym. Police are using the video to track down the suspects.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Caught on camera: Terrifying footage reveals brazen daylight murder of singer Ankit Balyan | VIDEO
Image Credit: Terrifying footage reveals brazen daylight murder of singer Ankit Balyan.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Caught on camera: Terrifying footage reveals brazen daylight murder of singer Ankit Balyan | VIDEO
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