Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: 'Killed for refusing to give 'special services' to guests', says U'khand DGP

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police chief on Saturday said that the 19-year-old receptionist, whose body was found from a canal on Saturday, was being pressured by the resort owner to provide "special services" to guests. DGP Ashok Kumar said that this much has been known from the girl's chat with a friend of hers. Earlier, a Facebook friend of the receptionist, had reportedly said that his friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort where she worked.

A receptionist at a resort owned by a BJP leader's son, was allegedly killed by the owner and his two other employees.

Before her body was found, she was reported missing by her parents after they could not find her in her room Monday morning. Reportedly, the friend said that she had called him the night she was killed to tell him she was in trouble.

According to reports, the victim had told her friend that the owner and the managers of the resort where she worked were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests visiting the resort.

After 8.30 pm, her phone went unreachable. When after repeated attempts he could not connect to her, the girl's friend called Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, who said she had gone to her room to sleep.

The next day when he reportedly called Arya's again, his phone too was found switched off. The friend then rang up Ankit, the resort's manager, who said she was in gym. He then spoke to the resort's Chef who told him he had not seen the girl that day.

Resort's owner Pulkit Arya, its manager and assistant manager were arrested on Friday and sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case, is a son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar. The politician was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.