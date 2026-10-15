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Ankita Bhandari's parents, Oppn leaders detained amid protest at India Gate; Congress alleges police manhandled protesters

Delhi Police detained Ankita Bhandari’s parents and several Congress leaders during an India Gate protest demanding justice and opposing Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor amid calls for a CBI investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 06:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 06:24 AM IST
Ankita Bhandari's parents, Oppn leaders detained amid protest at India Gate; Congress alleges police manhandled protesters
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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