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Salman Khan house firing: Wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi moves Mumbai court to surrender

Lodged in Tihar Jail, wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi has moved a Mumbai court to voluntarily surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan firing case trial.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Salman Khan house firing: Wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi moves Mumbai court to surrender
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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