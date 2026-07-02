/Salman Khan house firing: Wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi moves Mumbai court to surrender

In a previous hearing, the Mumbai Police filed a detailed chargesheet in which it named Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Rawtaram Swami as the chief wanted conspirators. Since the trials of the five arrested accused, who are the alleged shooters among others, began in April 2026, both the Bishnoi brothers have been "on the run" in this particular case. Lawrence Bishnoi remains in custody in the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.