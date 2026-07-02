/Salman Khan house firing: Wanted gangster Anmol Bishnoi moves Mumbai court to surrender

Anmol Bishnoi, one of the main accused in the sensational 2024 shooting incident near the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is now moving a special court in Mumbai with a request to voluntarily surrender and become part of ongoing trial proceedings. Being the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is serving jail time in India, Anmol Bishnoi was deported from the United States to India in November 2025.
At present, Anmol is lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi under custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Notably, he has not been taken into custody for the case of the shooting incident involving Salman Khan yet.
Through his legal counsel, Anmol Bishnoi filed a plea before a special court to voluntarily surrender to the court "in the interest of a fair trial and in the interest of justice."
The plea highlights that Anmol Bishnoi is lodged in a New Delhi prison and cannot be produced before the Mumbai court until and unless a production order/warrant is issued.
"It is cogent to mention that three prosecution witnesses have already been examined in the absence of the applicant (Anmol)," the plea stated.
The defence team has appealed to Special Judge S.R. Navander to direct the Tihar Jail superintendent to present Anmol in the Mumbai court on the predetermined date through videoconferencing, thereby completing his surrender in court. It is argued that his presence "will expedite the trial and legal proceedings and further prevent any misuse of the process of law."
The prosecution has been asked by Special Judge Navander to file a formal response to the said surrender application.
In a previous hearing, the Mumbai Police filed a detailed chargesheet in which it named Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Rawtaram Swami as the chief wanted conspirators. Since the trials of the five arrested accused, who are the alleged shooters among others, began in April 2026, both the Bishnoi brothers have been "on the run" in this particular case. Lawrence Bishnoi remains in custody in the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.
The genesis of the case dates back to the early hours of April 14, 2024, when two men riding motorcycles fired shots outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The two alleged shooters, Vickykumar Gupta and Sagar Pal, were subsequently apprehended alongside three accomplices
This case is related to the attack on Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartments, Bandra on April 14, 2024 early in the morning, when two motorcyclists started firing. Five suspects have been arrested by the police for shooting Salman Khan; namely, Vickykumar Gupta, Sagar Pal, and others.
According to the police chargesheet, the attack on Salman Khan was not an ordinary threat, but an intentional effort to achieve total domination of the Bishnoi syndicate in the city of Mumbai and thereby get hold of financial leverage.
One of the important pieces of evidence included in the chargesheet is the decrypted transcript of the conversation of Anmol Bishnoi and the shooter Vickykumar Gupta on the Signal messaging platform. According to the prosecution, Anmol told his henchmen to show maximum fearlessness by removing the helmet and smoking a cigarette while shooting in the drive-by shooting.
In this trial, there is testimony of important witnesses like Salman Khan's own bodyguard and police security guard.
As part of the official evidence, the chargesheet includes a chilling statement from Salman Khan himself, in which the actor stated that he firmly believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang executed the brazen attack with the clear intention to assassinate him and his family members.
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