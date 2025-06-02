Anna University Rape Case: Accused Sentenced To 30-Year Life Imprisonment

Chennai Mahila court on Monday sentenced A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the Anna University rape case, to life imprisonment for at least 30 years and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000, as reported by ANI.

The incident took place on December 23, 2024, when the victim, a second-year engineering student of Anna University, was spending time with her male friend on campus, according to the prosecution.

(With agencies inputs)