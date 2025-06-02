Advertisement
ANNA UNIVERSITY

Anna University Rape Case: Accused Sentenced To 30-Year Life Imprisonment

Chennai Mahila court on Monday sentenced A. Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the Anna University rape case, to life imprisonment for at least 30 years and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000, as reported by ANI. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Anna University Rape Case: Accused Sentenced To 30-Year Life Imprisonment (Photo : IANS/file)

The incident took place on December 23, 2024, when the victim, a second-year engineering student of Anna University, was spending time with her male friend on campus, according to the prosecution. 

(With agencies inputs)

