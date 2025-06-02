Advertisement
Anna University Rape Case: AIADMK, DMK At Loggerheads; Opposition Says ‘Stalin Govt Protecting Accused'

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised CM Stalin and his government, alleging they attempted to protect another individual linked to the case, referred to as "Sir" in the FIR.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Anna University Rape Case: AIADMK, DMK At Loggerheads; Opposition Says 'Stalin Govt Protecting Accused'

A war of words has erupted between Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and the main opposition party, AIADMK, following the Chennai Mahila Court's verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin and his government, alleging they attempted to protect another individual linked to the case, referred to as "Sir" in the FIR.

"The DMK government under Stalin's model made several covert attempts to save the accused, DMK sympathizer Gnanasekaran," Palaniswami said in Tamil in a post on X.

'Despite all that, due to relentless protests and consistent pressure from Makkal Manram to social media campaigns, one of the accused—DMK sympathizer Gnanasekaran—has been successfully convicted and sentenced,' he added.

He further alleged that AIADMK always voiced for the affected students and committed to fulfilling the promise of seeking justice.

"AIADMK has continuously stood as the voice of the affected student and is still committed to fulfilling the promise of seeking justice," the post read.

He further questioned who is the "SIR" mentioned in the FIR and said once AIADMK comes into power every answer will be brought to light.

"Who is the "SIR" mentioned in the FIR? Why was that "SIR" ruled out even during the investigation stage? Why did the DMK government rush to close the case by convicting only Gnanasekaran?" he said, adding, "These questions will not remain unanswered for long. Once AIADMK comes to power, every answer will be brought to light."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

