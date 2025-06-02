Anna University Rape Case: AIADMK, DMK At Loggerheads; Opposition Says ‘Stalin Govt Protecting Accused'

A war of words has erupted between Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and the main opposition party, AIADMK, following the Chennai Mahila Court's verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin and his government, alleging they attempted to protect another individual linked to the case, referred to as "Sir" in the FIR.

"The DMK government under Stalin's model made several covert attempts to save the accused, DMK sympathizer Gnanasekaran," Palaniswami said in Tamil in a post on X.

'Despite all that, due to relentless protests and consistent pressure from Makkal Manram to social media campaigns, one of the accused—DMK sympathizer Gnanasekaran—has been successfully convicted and sentenced,' he added.

அண்ணா பல்கலை. பாலியல் வழக்கின் குற்றவாளியான திமுக அனுதாபி ஞானசேகரனுக்கு ஆயுள் தண்டனை விதித்துள்ளது சென்னை மகளிர் நீதிமன்றம்.



இந்த வழக்கில் குற்றவாளி திமுக ஞானசேகரனைக் காப்பாற்ற எத்தனையோ சித்து வேலைகளை செய்தது ஸ்டாலின் மாடல் திமுக அரசு.



அத்தனையும் முறியடித்து, மக்கள் மன்றம்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) June 2, 2025

He further alleged that AIADMK always voiced for the affected students and committed to fulfilling the promise of seeking justice.

He further questioned who is the "SIR" mentioned in the FIR and said once AIADMK comes into power every answer will be brought to light.

"Who is the "SIR" mentioned in the FIR? Why was that "SIR" ruled out even during the investigation stage? Why did the DMK government rush to close the case by convicting only Gnanasekaran?" he said, adding, "These questions will not remain unanswered for long. Once AIADMK comes to power, every answer will be brought to light."