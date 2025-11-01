Advertisement
Annabelle In Delhi? Halloween Makeup Video Goes Viral - People Gasp, Run Away, Get Scared | WATCH

The viral video begins with the woman, covered in realistic makeup, stepping out onto a crowded street as pedestrians pause to look in disbelief. Some people can be seen gasping, while others scream, laugh nervously, or even run away. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Annabelle In Delhi? Halloween Makeup Video Goes Viral - People Gasp, Run Away, Get Scared | WATCH Screenshots from the viral video (Photo Credit: @izasetia_makeovers/ Instagram)

Delhi recently witnessed an unexpected spooky spectacle on Halloween that sent chills down social media and amused people at the same time. A woman dressed up as the terrifying doll Annabelle from the popular horror movie franchise 'The Conjuring' became the talk of the internet after a video of her Halloween makeup went viral. The video clips were shot in the capital’s busy streets, shows her walking around in full horror attire, complete with Annabelle’s eerie white dress, braided hair, and blood-red smile, leaving onlookers shocked and scared.

Some onlookers took out their phones to record the moment, flooding the social media platform Instagram with reactions.

"Dilli Ki Makeup Artist Bani Annabelle, Sheher Mein Macha Darr Ka Hungama!" the caption of the post read. 

Social media users quickly dubbed her “Annabelle in Delhi,” turning the spooky sight into a viral sensation. In the video, many even praised the woman for her creativity and makeup.

Internet Reacts

"Try NUN as well," an Instagram user commented below the video. 

"Annabelle welcome to India," a comment read. 

"The fact that she's holding her distant cousin too(labubu)," a user on Instagram commented about her holding the famous labubu doll. 

"I was waiting for this annual ritual. Thank god I only see reel of this and not real. You scary woman," another user commented jokingly.

Halloween Celebrations

Halloween celebrations have become popular in Indian cities in recent years, with parties, costume contests, and themed makeup trends gaining traction. 

However, this particular stunt stood out for its realism. Several users appreciated that it added a dose of Halloween fun to an otherwise ordinary evening. 

