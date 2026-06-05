Annamalai announces new political outfit after BJP exit, to contest next Tamil Nadu polls

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday announced his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and launched a new political outfit, ‘We the Leaders’, declaring that the it would contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a video message, Annamalai said the decision was driven by his desire to pursue the mission that had originally drawn him into public life.

Annamalai said he had joined the BJP with the aim of bringing positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve people's lives, but had now decided to chart a new political course.

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He further revealed that he had conveyed his decision to quit the BJP to the party leadership in December 2025. According to Annamalai, senior leaders had urged him to remain with the party until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections before formally stepping down.

Annamalai said he had held discussions with top BJP leaders before taking the final decision. While expressing his deep respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he acknowledged that he had disagreed with the BJP on several issues over the past 18 months.

He also reiterated his long-held belief that the BJP should have contested the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently, signalling his disagreement with the party’s alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Annamalai said he did not want to become a problem for the party and therefore decided to part ways with the party. Announcing the formation of his new political outfit, ‘We the Leaders’, he said that both he and the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | End of an era: Annamalai quits BJP; will he launch new nationalist movement?

Describing his political journey as a "solo battle", he said he was trying to create a new path for himself while staying committed to Tamil Nadu's identity and aspirations.

The former IPS officer said his aim was to work closely with ordinary citizens and promote a model of politics focused on public welfare. He contended that national parties often struggle to fully grasp the emotions, concerns, and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai also launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, asserting that politics should not be confined to a single family.

Declaring that there was “no place for cult and dynasty politics”, he said he was determined to move beyond personality-driven politics and build a people-centric political alternative in the state.

He also claimed that several well-known figures, including superstar Rajinikanth, had urged him to join them politically, but he opted instead to pursue an independent path.

Annamalai has stepped down from the BJP, with party national president Nitin Nabin formally accepting his resignation from primary membership on Friday. His announcement has intensified speculation that the former IPS officer may soon disclose his next political step, following days of rumours about his exit from the party.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year, Annamalai had quit the party posts, reportedly in response to the BJP’s decision to enter into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK in the state.

However, even after quitting the party positions, he continued to participate in the party’s election campaigning in the assembly polls.

Also Read | K Annamalai quits BJP as party chief Nitin Nabin accepts resignation

A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai, resigned from the Indian Police Service in 2019 before entering politics. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks. Within a year, he was appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president, becoming one of the youngest state chiefs in the party and a prominent face of BJP's expansion efforts in the state.

With the IANS inputs...