Annamalai revamps X profile after quitting BJP, writes 'common man in search of good politics'

Tamil Nadu politics: After quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former state party chief K. Annamalai reportedly updated his profile on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in the description: “A common man in search of good politics!”

The IPS-turned-politician has clarified that he will dissociate from the conventional politics of Tamil Nadu and will focus on leading a "movement" backed by people, a move that will ‘clean up’ caste-entrenched politics in the state and also challenge the dominance of Dravidian ideology.

Annamalai's political career

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Annamalai emerged as the most popular face of BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections. In his policing career, the leader earned the nickname of 'Singham' due to his style, and hopes to replicate the same on the political battlefield.

During his six-year stint with the BJP, he undertook aggressive campaigns to expand the party’s footprint in Tamil Nadu, where traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties for nearly five decades.

Also Read: Annamalai announces new political outfit after BJP exit, to contest next Tamil Nadu polls

Annamalai's resignation letter

“I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man. I’m extremely thankful to the BJP leadership for trusting a very young and raw me with great responsibility and leadership positions,” read excerpts from Annamalai's resignation letter.

“Some positive change happened in the past decade, but they couldn’t hold their ground,” he further noted.

Also Read: K Annamalai quits BJP as party chief Nitin Nabin accepts resignation

Annamalai's exit from BJP

With his formal exit from the BJP, the leader will go solo in leading a campaign, hoping to bring ‘major disruption’ in the state’s political system.

Annamalai’s “common man” pitch is expected to resonate with the public at large. However, how this will pan out in the absence of any organised structure is yet to be seen.

(with IANS inputs)