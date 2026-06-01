Annamalai to quit BJP? Political speculation fueled amid meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin soon

The political future of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has become the subject of widespread speculation after his supporters erected large posters across Coimbatore, raising questions about a possible major political move, including the launch of a new platform and quitting the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The posters, featuring slogans such as “Our Leader, Come and Lead Us,” have appeared prominently on major roads and public spaces in the city, just days ahead of Annamalai’s birthday on June 4.



The development has triggered intense discussion in Tamil Nadu’s political circles, especially amid reports of growing differences between Annamalai and sections of the BJP state and national leadership.

Adding to the speculation, Annamalai departed for New Delhi on Monday. He is scheduled to meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, with sources indicating that the discussion will centre on his future role in the party and the party’s roadmap in Tamil Nadu.

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He is also expected to hold meetings with other senior BJP leaders during the visit.

Before leaving for the national capital, Annamalai declined to comment in detail on the swirling rumours. Speaking briefly to reporters, he said, “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days,” a statement that has only heightened anticipation of a possible announcement.

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Annamalai, joined the BJP in 2020 and quickly rose to become one of the party’s most visible and prominent faces in Tamil Nadu.

As state BJP President from 2021 to 2025, he spearheaded several statewide campaigns and built a strong support base among young voters and social media followers.

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Speculation about his future intensified after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which he did not contest despite being one of the BJP’s most recognisable faces in the state.

His recent criticism of the Centre’s decision to advance the implementation of the three-language policy for Class IX students also led to political debate and fresh rumours about his equation with the party leadership.

While some observers believe Annamalai may seek a more prominent role within the BJP, others have speculated that he could launch a separate political platform.

BJP leaders, however, have dismissed suggestions of any split and maintain that Annamalai remains an important leader of the party.

With his meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled for Tuesday, political observers are closely watching for signals that could clarify Annamalai’s next move.

(with IANS inputs)

