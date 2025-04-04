Annamalai Withdraws From Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Race, Says 'Will Select Leader Unanimously'
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that the party would choose a leader unanimously for the state's BJP chief position.
"There is no contest in Tamil Nadu BJP, we will select a leader unanimously. But I am not in the race. I am not in the BJP state leadership race," Annamalai said while speaking to the media in Coimbatore, ANI reported.
Annamalai is a former IPS officer from the 2011 Karnataka batch and joined the BJP in August 2020. He was appointed as state president within ten months.
