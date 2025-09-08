'Annihilated': Israel Issues Final Ultimatum To Hamas After Trump’s ‘Last Warning’

After Trump’s “last warning” to Hamas, Israel’s Defence Minister on Monday warned the group in a post on X, saying, “A powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City and the roofs of the terror towers” if it does not surrender.

The Defence Minister issued a final ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of the hostages.

“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons—or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated,” Israel Katz said in the post on X.

“The IDF continues as planned—and is preparing to expand the maneuver to decisively defeat Gaza,” he added.

Trump’s ‘Last Warning’ To Hamas

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued what he described as his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the group to agree to a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning," Trump said on Social Media.

