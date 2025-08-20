Another 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Himachal’s Chamba, Following Early Morning Tremor

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district experienced a second earthquake on Wednesday morning. At 4:39 am, a magnitude 4.0 tremor shook the area, just over an hour after an earlier 3.3 magnitude quake hit at 3:27 am.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared details on X, reporting the second quake occurred at 04:39:45 IST with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted.

The first quake, slightly smaller at magnitude 3.3, struck at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS confirmed on X.

The tremors add to the region’s ongoing distress from recent natural disasters. In Kullu’s Lagghati area, a cloudburst caused significant damage.

Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish described the impact: "The road near Bhootnath Bridge has been damaged. The bridge at Hanumani Bag has been washed away. One cremation ground has been damaged."

He also detailed damage to local infrastructure and businesses: "Two shops have suffered losses, and two vegetable shops have also been damaged. One house has also been damaged. The Ropdi Bhutthi Bridge has also been damaged. All departments are assessing the damage."

The monsoon has caused large-scale havoc across Himachal Pradesh. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the cumulative death toll since June 20 has risen to 276.

The HPSDMA report also highlighted the widespread destruction of homes, livestock shelters, farmland and crops. A total of 1,104 homes were fully damaged. Thirty-seven shops and factories were destroyed. Around 2,416 cowsheds and rural structures collapsed. Over 27,552 livestock and poultry birds perished in the relentless rains.

The combination of tremors, cloudbursts and heavy rainfall continues to put the state on high alert as authorities assess damages and coordinate relief efforts.