/Another blow for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, Rejinagar bypoll candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdraws candidature

In a fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, its candidate from Rejinagar, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury had withdrawn candidature on Saturday, ahead of West Bengal assembly bypolls.
The development comes a day after Mamata-Led TMC’s Nandigram candidate Sanchita Dey Pradhan withdrew her nomination on Friday.
This is a developing news story, further details awaited.
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