Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Another blow for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, Rejinagar bypoll candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdraws candidature

Another blow for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, Rejinagar bypoll candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdraws candidature

In a fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, its candidate from Rejinagar, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury had withdrawn candidature on Saturday, ahead of West Bengal assembly bypolls.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Another blow for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, Rejinagar bypoll candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdraws candidature
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Another blow for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, Rejinagar bypoll candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdraws candidature
2
3
4
5