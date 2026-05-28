Another blow to Mamata Banerjee: TMC's Santanu Sen resigns from party's All-India Spokesperson post

West Bengal politics: Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen stepped down as the party's All-India Spokesperson on Thursday. Acknowledging the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly polls where the BJP defeated the TMC, the former Rajya Sabha MP reportedly said that he has decided to leave the post after accepting the verdict of the people.

The leader resigned by sending a letter to former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo, Mamata Banerjee.

In 2024, Santanu had spoken out about hospital corruption after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. At that time, he was suspended from the TMC for making anti-party statements. He was also removed from the post of party spokesperson.

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However, later, he got the post back.

Now, with the TMC out of power in the state, Santanu has left that post again. He has sent a letter to the party leader in this regard. However, it is not yet clear whether his resignation has been accepted or not.

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Santanu thanks Suvendu Adhikari

A few days ago, Santanu posted a note on social media congratulating the newly-elected BJP government in the state and thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

This made the party uncomfortable, as per IANS. After that, on Wednesday, Santanu opened up about the RG Kar case. He said that he was ready to provide any assistance to the new government in investigating the incident.

"I had to support many immoral acts as the party spokesperson. Even if my heart did not agree, I had to do all of them. It is clear from the results of the Assembly elections that people did not accept the RG Kar incident or recruitment scam. People should take that verdict seriously. That is why I resigned," he said.

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, he wrote, "I have been working as a loyal soldier of the Trinamool since its birth. I have tried to work with sincerity whenever the party needed me. I thank you and express my gratitude for giving me the opportunity to work in various fields."

"Even if my heart did not agree, I have fought for the party publicly in the media on many controversial issues during various difficult times, for which the common people have often told me many things. But now when people have rejected us for various immoral acts and corruption including the RG Kar incident, job theft, my heart does not agree to support them as a spokesperson in any way. Therefore, I want to resign from the post of Trinamool's All-India Spokesperson, taking the people's verdict into consideration," he added.

West Bengal assembly election 2026

The BJP came to power with a majority after the Assembly elections. They won 208 seats, and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC got 80 seats.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar steps down from Women's wing

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned from the post of president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing concerns over alleged "misogynistic behaviour" within the party and a series of issues that she said had deeply troubled her conscience.

In a resignation letter, Dastidar said she was stepping down from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities within the party.

(with agencies' inputs)

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