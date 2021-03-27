Another COVID-19 vaccine in market? Covovax trial begins in India, could be launched by September

New Delhi: The trials for 'Covovax' has begun in India and the Serum Institute of India is confident of launching the coronavirus vaccine in the country by September 2021.

Announcing the development on microblogging site Twitter, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum Institute of India. It has been tested against African and UK variants of COVID19 and has an overall efficacy of 89 per cent. Hope to launch by September 2021."

Notably, SII is already manufacturing millions of doses of 'Covishield' in is already in technical collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Earlier, in a press statement, Novavax had announced that NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed the primary endpoint. Its vaccine efficacy is 89.3 per cent and it is in Phase three of clinical trials being conducted in the United Kingdom (UK).

India started a massive inoculation drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. Currently, Covishied and Covaxin vaccines are being used in India.