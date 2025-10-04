Advertisement
NewsIndia
METRO FIGHT

Another Day, Another Metro Fight! Men Kick, Pull Hair And Scream In Viral Video | WATCH

This is not the first time a video of a metro fight has gone viral. In recent times, multiple clips showing arguments, physical altercations, and unruly behaviour in metro trains have surfaced online, raising concerns over public transport etiquette.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 07:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Another Day, Another Metro Fight! Men Kick, Pull Hair And Scream In Viral Video | WATCHScreenshots from video on X (Credit: @gharkekalesh/X)

In a video that is going viral on social media, men can be seen getting into a heated altercation inside a metro train. The fight quickly turned physical, with an individual kicking, while another is pulling hair, and shouting. In the video, it could be heard that one person allegedly abused another, escalating the intense brawl.

Other passengers tried to intervene, with some attempting to separate the men and calm the situation. Despite the efforts of fellow commuters, the chaos continued for a while. The incident caused panic among other passengers, many of whom were seen moving away to avoid getting caught in the scuffle.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Also Read: WWE Feat @ Delhi Metro: Two Women Fight It Out Over Seat Issue - WATCH

Netizens' Reaction to Metro Fight Video

"There is no police? What kind of metro is this?" a user commented under the video on X. 

"Delhi Metro has become a battleground these days," another user said. 

"A very Normal day in Delhi metro," a comment read. 

"Netflix has gotten dull, so now I go to Delhi Metro for my daily dose of drama," an X user said. 

A comment called the fight "WWE" while another said, "Delhi Metro has become a battleground these days."

"That one kick he practiced so many times in his youth," another comment said. 

Social media users have also called for stricter penalties against those who disrupt public order in shared spaces. As metro travel becomes a daily necessity for millions, ensuring a safe and respectful environment remains a challenge.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

