Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043106https://zeenews.india.com/india/another-india-linked-lpg-tanker-crosses-strait-of-hormuz-amid-blockades-3043106.html
NewsIndiaAnother India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades
INDIAN VESSEL

Another India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades

The vessel had remained idle inside the Persian Gulf for weeks and had stopped transmitting signals around March 31, before reappearing west of India on Monday.
 

|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Another India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades(Image: IANS)

An India-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker has successfully crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking a rare transit amid heightened tensions and severe disruptions to global energy flows.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, Sarv Shakti, carrying around 45,000 tonnes of LPG commonly used as cooking fuel, was tracked moving into the Gulf of Oman after passing near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands on Saturday, according to ship-tracking data.

The vessel is believed to be en route to India. Sarv Shakti, a very large gas carrier, has previously operated on routes between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It is currently broadcasting its Indian destination and crew details, a safety protocol widely adopted by vessels navigating the region since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran.

The vessel’s journey is significant as it represents the first known passage by an India-linked tanker since a US-led blockade targeting ships associated with Iran began weeks ago.
The restrictions had effectively reduced tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to near-zero levels, disrupting one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Sarv Shakti is also among the largest carriers to navigate the route since a brief and chaotic reopening of the strait last month, which was quickly followed by renewed restrictions.
Meanwhile, in last month, reports said that the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment, since the West Asia conflict began on February 28, appeared to have traversed the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a potential breakthrough at a key global energy chokepoint.

The LNG tanker Mubaraz -- which loaded cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s Das Island facility in early March -- was passing the southern tip of India, according to the ship-tracking data.

The vessel had remained idle inside the Persian Gulf for weeks and had stopped transmitting signals around March 31, before reappearing west of India on Monday.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Barkha Madan
Who is this ex-beauty queen who quit films to become a Buddhist monk?
Rahul Sinha DNA analysis
DNA analysis: The cell broadcast system behind India's emergency alerts
MI vs CSK 2026
Mumbai Indians all but out of IPL 2026: CSK bamboozles MI by 8 wickets
Hardware
Built on purpose, not just products: The journey of Suzu Steel India
Malaika Arora
'Men are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny,' says Malaika Arora
West Bengal Assembly Election
Bengal election: EC orders re-poll at all 285 booths in Falta constituency
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer prayers at Datia’s Pitambara Peeth - See pic
Delhi heat wave
Delhi heat wave: CM Rekha Gupta steps up relief, healthcare preparedness
Tamil Nadu weather alert
Seven-day rain alert for Tamil Nadu; IMD warns of storms, gusty winds
Ravichandran Ashwin on MS Dhoni
WATCH- When Captain cool lost his cool: R Ashwin reveals MS Dhoni's angry side