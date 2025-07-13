Another Murder In Bihar, Lawyer Shot Dead In Patna’s Sultanganj

Another shocking incident has emerged from Bihar, raising serious questions about the state’s deteriorating law and order situation just months ahead of the elections. On Sunday, unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer in Patna’s Sultanganj area, police said.

The victim, identified as Jitendra Mahato, a 58-year-old, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

This killing follows closely on the heels of the recent murders of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka, along with another individual in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area, further fueling opposition criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led government over the rising crime rate in the state.

Following the incident, SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, said that the man identified as Jitendra Mahato was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Patna, and succumbed to his injuries.

"Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the PMCH hospital for treatment, where he died. The family said that he used to come here every day to drink tea. Today, he came here to drink tea and was shot while returning... Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. The identities of the criminals and their motives behind this incident are being investigated. FSL teams, local police, and the SDO were called after I learned about the incident. All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined... The case is being investigated from every angle," he said.

Preliminary information indicates that the deceased was a lawyer who had not been practising for the past two years. According to the SP, the case is currently under thorough investigation.

"On the basis of preliminary information, we got to know that the accused was a lawyer, but was not practising for the last two years," he added, ANI reported

Earlier, pointing out the murder of a BJP leader in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the NDA government in Bihar. He asked whether "anyone in the NDA government is willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes."

"And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?" Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X.

(With ANI inputs)