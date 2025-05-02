Expressing sorrow over the death of another female student from Nepal studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Ambassador of Nepal to India Shankar P Sharma said that the embassy is working closely with the MEA, Odisha government, police and the university for a thorough investigation into the matter.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah, found in her hostel room at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family. Prayers for eternal peace. We are closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt, police & the university for a thorough investigation," Sharma said in a post on X.

pic.twitter.com/ae8X3ZlZwQ — Dr. Shankar P Sharma (@DrShankarSharma) May 2, 2025

The student from Nepal was found hanging in her hostel room inside the university campus on Thursday, police said. According to news agency IANS, the deceased was identified as Prisha Shah, a first-year B.Tech computer science student who reportedly hails from the Birgunj area of Nepal.

Upon being informed, Bhubaneswar Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and other senior police officers, along with Infocity police staff immediately reached the spot and initiated a probe into the suspicious death of the Nepali female student.

The deceased's body has been sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for a post-mortem, which is scheduled to be held after the arrival of her family members on Friday. "Today evening at around 7 p.m., when attendance was being taken, one student, Prisha Shah, who was alone in the room, did not respond. When the college officials checked, she was found hanging. Upon being informed, we came here and are conducting an investigation," said Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh, as quoted by IANS.

He further stated that the scientific team also reached the hostel and is searching the deceased's room for evidence. Singh noted that all the students in the hostel have faith in the police and are cooperating in the investigation.

The Police Commissioner told media persons that an investigation has started after the registration of an unnatural death case in this regard, as none has lodged any complaint alleging foul play in the case.

He said action will be taken if anyone's involvement in the suspicious death of the Nepali student comes to the fore.

"We have been questioning other girls in the hostel to ascertain whether the deceased had shared anything with any of them and showed any suspicious symptoms. We have spoken to the officials of the Nepal Embassy, who have also informed the deceased's family members. Her parents will reach Bhubaneswar on Friday morning," Singh added. He claimed that the situation is normal on the campus, as the students have full faith in the neutrality of police investigations.

Sources in the Commissionerate Police told IANS that the deceased student was under severe mental stress over a strained relationship with her boyfriend, who is staying at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

KIIT University came in the line of fire following the suicide of a Nepali female student, Prakriti Lamsal, on February 16 and the subsequent assault on other Nepali students by the private educational institution's security guard.

(With agency Inputs)