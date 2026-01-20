Another Road Rage In Gurugram: Doctor Rams Scorpio Over Swiggy Delivery Agent, Rider Critically Injured

A Swiggy delivery rider was critically injured after being run over by a black Scorpio SUV in Gurugram on Monday night. The incident took place in Sector 93, Hayatpur, and was captured on CCTV cameras as well as on mobile phones of other delivery executives present at the spot, NDTV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at a roadside pickup point where five to six Swiggy riders were waiting for orders. CCTV footage shows a black Scorpio arriving at the location and hitting a parked motorcycle belonging to the delivery rider, identified as Tinku Panwar. The SUV then fled the spot.

Moments later, the same vehicle returned and rushed towards the riders, allegedly attempting to hit them. During this, the car again struck the parked bike and drove away. The footage shows the delivery riders narrowly escaping being hit.

Argument led To Violent Attack

Angered by the repeated impact on his bike, Tinku confronted the driver and questioned him. Police said this confrontation appeared to further enrage the driver. The Scorpio driver allegedly turned the vehicle around, accelerated, and ran over Tinku, who was standing near the pickup point outside an eatery.

A video recorded by another delivery executive shows the SUV rushing towards Tinku, reversing, moving forward again, and running over him before fleeing the spot.

Victim Suffers Serious Injuries

According to the viral video, Tinku Panwar suffered severe injuries to his head, chest, and legs. He was initially taken to Civil Hospital in Gurugram. Due to the seriousness of his condition, his family later shifted him to a hospital in Rewari for further treatment.

Accused Arrested, Vehicle Seized

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation using CCTV footage and vehicle registration details. The Scorpio was traced and seized. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle is registered in the name of Dr Naveen Yadav, an Ayurveda doctor posted at a primary health centre in Daulatabad, according to NDTV.

Police said Naveen Yadav was driving the SUV at the time of the incident and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.

Public Reaction

The incident triggered strong reactions on social media, with users expressing concern over rising road rage cases and growing intolerance on public roads. One X user commented, "Road rage is spreading like a menace in the country."