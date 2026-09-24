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Another teen girl harassed in Bihar's Samastipur after Jamui horror; 5 detained

A young girl was allegedly harassed by a group of youths in Bihar’s Samastipur, with a video of the incident going viral on social media and five people detained by police.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Another teen girl harassed in Bihar's Samastipur after Jamui horror; 5 detained
Image Credit: IANS

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