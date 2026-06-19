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  • /Another Trinamool-run municipal board heading for dissolution as Siliguri Mayor resigns

Another Trinamool-run municipal board heading for dissolution as Siliguri Mayor resigns

With this, SMC is the fourth municipal corporation in the state that is heading for dissolution. The first three were, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in North 24 Parganas district, and the Chandernagore Municipal Corporation (CMC). The mayors of these three urban civic bodies have resigned.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Another Trinamool-run municipal board heading for dissolution as Siliguri Mayor resigns
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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