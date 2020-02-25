Anti-CAA protest: MoS Kishan Reddy termed Delhi violence 'conspiracy' to defame India at international level

New Delhi: In the wake of Delhi violence that claimed four lives including a police constable, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has termed it a "conspiracy" to defame India at the international level when US President Donald Trump is on a visit to India.

Reddy told ANI, "It is a conspiracy to defame India internationally. One police constable died during the riots. I ask Congress party and a few other political parties as to who will take the responsibility and why this conspiracy."

"Since the last two-months protesters at Shaheen Bagh have blocked a road and the Central government did not take any action. If the protests are under the limits, it can be tolerated. But we will not tolerate any violence, we shall take strict action. No person responsible for this violence shall be spared," Reddy said in Hyderabad on Monday.

The minister continued, "Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should reveal who is behind this Delhi violence to defame India particularly when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country. We have brought all the necessary forces and Home Minister Amit Shah has given orders to Delhi Police. Each person involved in the violence shall be identified.

Earlier on Monday, four persons including three civilians and one head constable of the Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes between pro CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi.

He said the violence in northeast Delhi between pro and anti-CAA protesters, in which one policeman and three civilians have lost their lives, was highly condemnable. He also asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would own responsibility for the killing of the cop.

The Centre has also directed Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe. He said additional forces were being deputed to areas hit by the violence. Reddy said the Home Ministry has direcetd the police to take strong action against those involved in the attacks.

Notably, the incidents of violence and arson were reported in the areas of the North-East district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur.