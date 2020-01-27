Narendra Modi govt won't spare anyone involved in instigating people against Citizenship Amendment Act: BJP

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on in a planned way, but the Narendra Modi government will not spare anyone involved in instigating the people against the latest law, said former MP Vinay Katiyar. The senior BJP leader reacted to a Zee News exclusive report on radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) giving funds to several beneficiaries, including Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising, Dushyant A Dave and Abdul Samand, according to a source.

Sibal received Rs 77 lakh, Jaising received Rs 4 lakh, an amount of Rs 11 lakh was transferred into the bank account of Dushyant A Dave and Rs 3.10 lakh to Abdul Samand. The transaction worth Rs 120 crore is said to have taken place in a total 73 bank accounts by the PFI, said the sources.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the NIA is handling the case and he will not comment on this matter. He, however, said that if there is any suspicious transaction, then the government will take action against those involved.

However, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the four people can't be convicted legally for accepting money as the PFI isn't a banned organisation. He also added that they shouldn't have taken the money morally as they are practicing law in the Supreme Court. The BJP leader said that the PFI should be banned.

Reacting to this, senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that an attempt is being made to divide India. He asked the Muslims not to support the 'tukde tukde' gang. Lauding Zee News, he said that the channel is taking the right steps to expose the faces behind protests.

Speaking on the matter, Dave told Zee News, "Our fees in matters I appear are paid by advocates on record. I have never appeared for PFI but don't recollect if some fees in a matter were paid by them on behalf of some other party or cause espoused by them. Anyway, it doesn't matter to me. I appear for the cause of minorities all the time, Sikhs or Muslims or other. No bite. Nothing to say."

The developments have surfaced during the analysis of 73 bank accounts of the PFI. The scrutiny of transactions, as recorded in these bank accounts, revealed that Rs 120.5 crore was credited in these accounts and the same was withdrawn on the same day or within two to three days, leaving the very nominal balance in these accounts.

It is shocking to know that a total of nine offices have also been opened in the Shaheen Bagh area to fund the ongoing protests.