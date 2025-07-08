'Anti-Constitutional, Can Lead To Nationwide Protest': Farooq Abdullah On Bihar Voter List Revision

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is 'anti-Constitutional' and could spark widespread agitation across India to protect the Constitution, warned National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah strongly criticized the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct the SIR in Bihar, describing it as a direct threat to the constitutional right to vote. He made these remarks on the sidelines of a party event in Kulgam, South Kashmir.

He argued that the SIR undermines the voting rights enshrined in the Constitution by B.R. Ambedkar, which guarantees every Indian citizen above the age of 18 the right to vote. Abdullah claimed the ECI’s new requirements for voter registration—such as submitting documents to prove citizenship—go against this fundamental right.

“When the Constitution was framed by B.R. Ambedkar, everyone had a right to vote. Then it was amended to give voting rights to 18-year-olds and above. Today, they [ECI] have brought a new law that is against the Constitution,” Abdullah said.

He raised concerns about the practical difficulties this process poses for over 1.5 crore Biharis working outside the state. “How will they fill the form (for enrolment)? How will they vote? Where will they get the certificates for their deceased parents?” he asked, highlighting the logistical challenges the new documentation requirements present, especially for migrant workers.

Abdullah also accused the ECI of acting to “please their master,” suggesting political motives behind the timing and nature of the revision, possibly aimed at influencing the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 2025.

He further warned that if the ECI proceeds with the SIR, it could trigger mass protests across the country. “If they push it through, there will be an agitation to save the Constitution, and it will be bigger than earlier agitations. May Allah grant them wisdom to safeguard the Constitution,” he said.

The ECI announced the SIR on June 24, 2025, as part of efforts to update Bihar’s electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections. The last such revision in the state took place in 2003. The process involves House-to-House Verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), during which electors must submit enumeration forms and documents to prove citizenship.

Bihar has 7.89 crore registered voters. Of these, approximately 4.96 crore—who were listed in the 2003 rolls—need only verify their existing details. The remaining 2.93 crore voters, particularly those born after 1987, are required to provide documents such as birth certificates or parental records.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on August 1, 2025. A claims and objections period will run until September 1, with the final roll to be released on September 30, 2025.