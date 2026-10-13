Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa, Punjab, on Wednesday morning during a confrontational raid that was streamed live on Facebook. Four of Jhota's companions sustained bullet injuries in the violent altercation, which erupted following a heated argument with the store owner regarding illicit drug sales.
The attack was broadcast in a 5.48-minute live video on Jhota’s official Facebook page. In the footage, the activist and his supporters are seen confronting the drug store owner over allegations of selling habit-forming medicines before multiple gunshots ring out inside the premises.
Emergency personnel rushed all five victims to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where medical staff declared Jhota dead on arrival.
Mansa Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr. Gurmail Singh confirmed that Jhota suffered three gunshot wounds—two in the abdomen and one in the thigh.
Dr. Singh stated that one bullet pierced Jhota’s liver, resulting in fatal internal bleeding. The four other injured companions received treatment for minor bullet wounds and are currently in stable condition. Following news of the killing, large crowds of local residents gathered outside the hospital, prompting police to deploy extra security forces across Mansa town.
More details are awaited...
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