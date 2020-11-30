Anti-India model of farmers' protest, here's how divisive forces are using farmers

The ongoing farmers protests at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur entry/exit points on the Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Bahadurgarh and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes respectively are creating a lot of troubles for common people and it seems that the the whole protest is an international conspiracy to create disturbances in India.

The active role played by organistions like PFI and others backing Khalistani and Naxal ideologies in farmers' protest hints at a much bigger conspiracy and Congress and other parties which are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are backing these forces to create disturbances in the country.

Here are evidences to prove that some anti-national people are involved in the farmers' protest.

1. Anti-national attitude of the people involved in farmers' protest

The attitude of the people involved in the farmers' protest is shocking and the anti-national attitude of these people are clearly visible in the way they are behaving. These so-called farmers are participating the protest with the posters of terrorist Bhindrawale, who was responsible for the death of hundreds of people in Punjab.

2.Religious communal faces in farmers' protest

The success of nationalist policies adopted by Modi government has left the jihadi and left groups totally rattled. These groups are interested in breaking the nation and they are against the idea of nationalism.

This is the reason that whenever they see an opportunity to create trouble against the Modi government they join the movement.

Fundamentalist organisation 'United Against Hate' has come forward to help the farmers but the fact is that this organisation is rattled after the failure of its agenda during Delhi riots and Shaheen Bagh road blockade. It may be recalled that some communal organisations had joined hands to spark communal riots in Delhi in February 2020 but there plans were crushed by security agencies. This is the reason why these organisations are looking for opportunities to unleash mayhem in the country.

3. Similarities between anti-CAA protests and farmers'protest

Both anti-CAA protests and the farmers' protest are based on lies and propaganda. Those who were against the CAA said that the law would take away the citizenship of Indian Muslims and in a similar way farmers are being misled into believing that the new farm laws will end the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the grain market system will be abolished.

- Women and children were put forward to garner sympathy during the anti-CAA movement. In farmers protest, elderly farmers have been pushed to the frontline to tackle the police.

- An attempt was made to take Delhi hostage during the anti-CAA movement and a similar conspiracy is being hatched in the name of farmers' protest to take Delhi hostage.

- During the anti-CAA movement, threats to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) were being given openly and during the farmers' protest too some people are talking about killing the prime minister.

4. Evidence of foreign funding to destabilize India

The investigation into the incident of riot in Hathras, UP, has revealed that PFI had received funding of Rs 50 crore through Mauritius. Apart from this, more than 100 crores were given as fund to PFI from different sources.

In Hathras case, the administration got in action on time to stop the PFI members from creting troubles and four PFI members were also arrested in this case. The PFI's plan flopped miserably and they are now under pressure from their foreign masters to use the fund to create some new trouble in India.

5.Opposition is playing with fire

It is sad to see that the Congress and other opposition parties which are opposing the new farm bills have always supported to bring these reforms for the betterment of the farmers. But since the farmers are being misled to come out on the roads and protest against the Modi government, the opposition is trying to use this as an opportunity to target the Modi government.

- In 2006, the then Congress government in Ounjab had allowed the private companies to purchase farm produce in the state by amending the Agriculture Produce Market Amedment Act. The law also allowed to build a private yard. Farmers were also given the freedom to sell their produce anywhere. It was largely a draft similar to the current farm laws brought by the Modi government.

- In its 2009 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the Congress had promised to make a law similar to the Modi government's but the party is now opposing the new laws.

- Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has decided to snap ties with the NDA in protest of the new farm laws, had enacted a law to allow contract farming in the state. But when the same provision was brought by Modi government, the Akali Dal is opposing it.