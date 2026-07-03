/'Anti-national forces seeking to malign Hindu dharma': RSS seeks thorough probe into Ram Temple donation row

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed dismay over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing the incident has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of Hindu society and millions of devotees of Lord Ram.



In its statement, RSS said that unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the temple "has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees; we are all extremely pained and angered by this event."