/'Anti-national forces seeking to malign Hindu dharma': RSS seeks thorough probe into Ram Temple donation row

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed dismay over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing the incident has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of Hindu society and millions of devotees of Lord Ram.
In its statement, RSS said that unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the temple "has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees; we are all extremely pained and angered by this event."
The RSS also demanded a thorough investigation and punishment for those found guilty of pilfering donations meant for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, urging the Hindus to show “necessary patience and restraint to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident.”
“It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment,” said RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
Hosabale called it natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, the BJP's ideological front, to hope the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which runs the temple, to consider this “highly condemnable incident” as an extraordinary matter.
Statement issued by Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).— RSS (@RSSorg) July 3, 2026
New Delhi, July 3, 2026
The grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society,… pic.twitter.com/ppdkc8kuwU
Hosabale urged the Ram Temple Trust to take immediate and effective steps to address and rectify all shortcomings in the temple’s management and operations.
“This is crucial to ensure that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast. The current state of confusion and uncertainty must end. In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT [Special Investigation Team] to take all necessary initiatives,” Hosabale said in a statement.
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सरकार्यवाह दत्तात्रेय होसबाले द्वारा जारी किया गया वक्तव्य :— RSS (@RSSorg) July 3, 2026
(नई दिल्ली, 3 जुलाई 2026)
श्री राम जन्मभूमि पर निर्मित भव्य मंदिर पीढ़ियों के संघर्ष और करोड़ों रामभक्तों के समर्पण, त्याग एवं बलिदान के कारण संपूर्ण हिन्दू समाज के लिए श्रद्धा, आस्था और… pic.twitter.com/5T72nmx87T
He described the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a sacred centre of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society, built after generations of struggle and the immense dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of countless Ram devotees.
The RSS has extended its support to the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), considering the serious political repercussions of the alleged irregularities at the Ram Temple ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.