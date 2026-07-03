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'Anti-national forces seeking to malign Hindu dharma': RSS seeks thorough probe into Ram Temple donation row

The RSS has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, saying the incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus and devotees of Lord Ram.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
'Anti-national forces seeking to malign Hindu dharma': RSS seeks thorough probe into Ram Temple donation row
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@RSSorg

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