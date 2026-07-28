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  • /Anti-paper leak bill in Parliament: Opposition tables 93 amendments, Rahul-Akhilesh to take on Modi govt

Anti-paper leak bill in Parliament: Opposition tables 93 amendments, Rahul-Akhilesh to take on Modi govt

The proposed law introduces tougher penalties and faster investigations for exam fraud. Parliament is expected to decide whether the new measures become part of India's legal framework.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
Anti-paper leak bill in Parliament: Opposition tables 93 amendments, Rahul-Akhilesh to take on Modi govt

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