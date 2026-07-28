/Anti-paper leak bill in Parliament: Opposition tables 93 amendments, Rahul-Akhilesh to take on Modi govt

New Delhi: The Centre’s proposed law to tighten action against paper leaks and examination fraud is set to come up for discussion in Parliament, with the Opposition preparing to challenge several provisions of the bill. The government introduced it in the Lok Sabha, but Monday’s proceedings were disrupted due to protests over alleged excessive police action against students protesting against the NEET paper leak.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 proposes stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks, cheating networks and organised exam fraud. The government wants to create a stronger legal framework after a series of leaks of question papers of different competitive examinations.
Opposition parties have proposed 93 amendments to the Bill and are expected to push for incorporating the changes. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are likely to speak during the debate in the Lok Sabha.
The Monsoon Session entered its second week with another day of disruption as Opposition MPs demanded a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police actions.
The issue snowballed after video clips of the police using brute force against students during demonstrations in Delhi went viral on internet. The Opposition raised the use of pellet guns during protests. It became more heated after another footage showing a policeman firing bullets using AK 47 on student protesting in Bihar’s Siwan district.
When the Lok Sabha met at 11 am on Monday, Opposition members began raising slogans. It led to the first adjournment until noon. When the House met again, protests continued. During this period, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh introduced the anti-paper leak Bill during the uproar.
The House was later adjourned twice more, first until 2 pm and then until 5 pm. With no agreement between the two sides, proceedings were finally adjourned until Tuesday (June 28).
The government and the Opposition are now expected to take up the Bill for a detailed debate. Sources said the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla helped both sides reach an understanding, and around six hours may be allotted for discussion.
The proposed amendments include the creation of fast-track courts in every state for cases related to examination fraud. The bill also proposes that investigations into paper leak cases should be completed within two months.
Under the new provisions, individuals involved in paper leaks or using unfair means during public examinations could face imprisonment ranging from 5 years to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.
For organised groups involved in exam fraud, the punishment could be more severe. The bill proposes a minimum seven-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.
The existing law provides a three to five-year jail term for individuals involved in such offences. Under the existing law, organised cheating and paper leak networks can lead to five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.
The bill comes after weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET. The government has said stronger laws are needed to prevent organised groups from manipulating examination systems and affecting the future of students.
The student agitation was called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post. The government had also agreed with protesters, including activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on demands related to dropping cases against protesters, preventing police action and bringing stricter anti-paper leak measures.
The debate on the bill is expected to bring together two issues that have dominated the political discussion around examinations: preventing paper leaks and ensuring accountability in the handling of student protests.
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