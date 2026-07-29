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Anti-paper leak bill: Opposition brings 93 amendments, but why Modi govt may reject them all

MPs from both the ruling side and the Opposition have the right to suggest changes, but only those amendments accepted by the government and approved through voting become part of the final law.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:44 AM IST
Anti-paper leak bill: Opposition brings 93 amendments, but why Modi govt may reject them all
Image Credit: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule calls for JPC on anti-paper leak bill. (Photo: ANI)

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