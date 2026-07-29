/Anti-paper leak bill passed in Lok Sabha after heated exchange between Govt, Opposition members

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a heated exchange between the government and opposition members. The bill was passed through a voice vote. The debate on the bill, which was slated for 10 hours, went beyond its time as the Opposition and treasury benches slugfest dragged the discussion. The bill proposes a minimum jail term for five years and maximum of 10 years for those gulity of paper leak.
The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.
The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the Bill and related provisions, designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud. The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in the Parliament.
As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.
This also comes in the wake of the large-scale 'Sansad Chalo' protest held in New Delhi on July 20, where hundreds of students participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities.
The demonstration later turned violent, following which security personnel resorted to the use of force to disperse the crowd. During the clashes, several protesters as well as police personnel sustained serious injuries. The protesters had also demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister. Pradhan subsequently tendered his resignation on July 25.
During the debate on the bill, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for police action against proterstors. Gandhi said that protesting students were fired upon by the police. Gandhi also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for controlling the educational instituation of the country and called it 'real enemy'.
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The claims he made in the House today were utterly baseless. RSS is a socio-cultural organization, whereas the Ministry of Education operates according to established rules. The Education Department has its own comprehensive systems; officials oversee these operations, and our government is dedicated to establishing a robust system for the country. Unlike them, their government is not run from the outside by a National Advisory Council or an expert constitutional authority—the way Sonia Gandhi used to run things. They are still stuck in the mindset of the misdeeds they themselves used to commit; perhaps that is why they fail to understand how a government functions in an orderly manner."
The BJP also slammed Gandhi for making false accusation against Amit Shah and asked the Congress leader to provide proof to support his allegations.
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