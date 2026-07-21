/'Anti-social elements' turned protest violent, injured Delhi Police officers claim

"We tried to stop them and repeatedly informed them that prohibitory orders were in force and that legal action would be taken against anyone violating them. Senior police officers, as well as we, tried to persuade them, but they did not listen. They forcibly broke through the first barricade and moved ahead. They also broke the next barricade, after which they reached near the Parliament. We again made every effort to stop and convince them, but they started pelting stones at the police," he told IANS.