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'Anti-social elements' turned protest violent, injured Delhi Police officers claim

Injured Delhi Police personnel alleged that "anti-social elements" infiltrated the CJP protest, triggering violence through stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on officers despite repeated warnings to disperse.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
'Anti-social elements' turned protest violent, injured Delhi Police officers claim
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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