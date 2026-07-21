/'Anti-social elements' turned protest violent, injured Delhi Police officers claim

Amid criticism over the Delhi Police's action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, police personnel injured in the violence on Tuesday alleged that "anti-social elements" had infiltrated the demonstration, triggering clashes by attacking officers, damaging property and pelting stones.
Speaking to IANS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kumar Mishra said while every citizen has the constitutional right to protest, demonstrations must be held within the framework of the law.
"When we received information through social media about the proposed protest, we repeatedly contacted the organisers and asked them to share their blueprint, including the expected number of participants, the route, and other details. However, they did not provide any information. Yesterday, they suddenly began marching according to their own plan," he said.
Mishra said the police had anticipated the march and made extensive security arrangements, deploying senior officers and personnel to maintain order, safeguard Parliament and other sensitive locations, and ensure that traffic and nearby offices were not affected.
"A large number of senior officers and police personnel were deployed to ensure that participants remained safe while also protecting vital installations such as the Parliament. We also had to ensure that traffic movement and the functioning of nearby offices were not disrupted," he added.
According to the Additional DCP, the situation escalated when some people in the crowd allegedly became violent.
"Some unruly elements with a different agenda turned violent. They broke barricades, damaged private and police vehicles, assaulted police personnel, pulled officers into the crowd, tore their uniforms, brought sticks, and attacked our staff. Despite exercising maximum restraint and repeatedly announcing that the march was illegal and asking them to stop, they refused to comply. Some elements resorted to stone-pelting, in which I was also injured. Around 100 to 150 people sustained injuries," Mishra said.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Datta Barade, who suffered a head injury during the clashes, said the crowd had grown to nearly 10,000 people.
"We tried to stop them and repeatedly informed them that prohibitory orders were in force and that legal action would be taken against anyone violating them. Senior police officers, as well as we, tried to persuade them, but they did not listen. They forcibly broke through the first barricade and moved ahead. They also broke the next barricade, after which they reached near the Parliament. We again made every effort to stop and convince them, but they started pelting stones at the police," he told IANS.
Barade said several police personnel, including senior officers, were injured as protesters allegedly attacked the force.
"One of those stones hit me on the head. After that, I was taken to RML Hospital in a PCR van," he said.
He further alleged that those responsible for the violence were not representative of the entire gathering.
"There might be some anti-social elements among the crowd who defied orders of the police and pelted stones. They were not even ready to listen to the CJP members," Barade added.
Delhi Police officer Naveen Ola also claimed that the situation turned violent as officers tried to control the crowd and protect women and children present at the protest.
"The crowd became unruly, and we sustained injuries while trying to control the situation, including ensuring the safety of the children and women present there. They started pelting stones at us, and I suffered a head injury," he said.
"We were sent to the RML Hospital for treatment, where the Police Commissioner also came to meet us," Ola added.
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