Anupama Anjali: IPS Officer's Daughter Becomes IAS Officer - Shares '20 Min Walk' Mantra

IAS Officer Anupama Anjali's Success Story: Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is a challenging task that requires hard work and a positive mindset. IAS officer Anupama Anjali successfully completed her journey in UPSC by maintaining her mental and physical fitness. After failing the exam once, Anupama Anjali achieved success on her second attempt, and her story serves as an inspiration to students aspiring to crack the UPSC exam.

Anupama Anjali obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering before starting her preparation for the UPSC exam. However, she faced failure in her initial attempt. Despite this setback, she did not lose hope and decided to give the exam another try.

After her initial failure, Anupama Anjali focused on keeping herself mentally and physically fit. In the 2018 UPSC examination, she achieved success and secured the 386th rank nationwide, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Following her success in clearing the UPSC exam, Anupama was allotted the Andhra Pradesh cadre, and her first posting was as the Joint Collector of Guntur district. She helps underprivileged children in her district and provides guidance to those aspiring to clear the UPSC examination.

According to a DNA report, Anupama Anjali's father is an IPS officer. Anupama mentioned that she grew up observing her father and grandfather, who were both civil servants, and learned how they could help people around them and make crucial decisions. Pursuing a career in the UPSC became an inspiration for her.

During her preparation for the UPSC exam, Anupama Anjali would start her day after meditating in the morning. She believes that no matter how hectic the day may be, it is essential to start the morning hours correctly. After meditation, Anupama would sit alone with a cup of tea and engage in self-talk, keeping herself motivated.

Apart from meditation, she also engaged in physical exercise. She emphasizes that many students tend to neglect their physical and mental health while studying for 12-12 hours a day. The truth is, even a 20-minute walk during the day can rejuvenate and refresh your mind beyond imagination.