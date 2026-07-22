/Anurag Jain appointed as new CEO of NITI Aayog; MP Chief Secretary to take charge soon

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the appointment of Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog.
Jain, who has been serving as the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, will transition to lead the Centre’s premier public policy think tank.
DoPT official order and tenure structure
According to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Jain's appointment will officially take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post.
The order specified that he will serve as CEO of NITI Aayog until the completion of his approved tenure of extension in service, and thereafter for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Terms of service and institutional leadership
The order further confirmed that Jain's appointment will be governed by the same terms and conditions as those applicable to his predecessor.
As the head of NITI Aayog, Jain will lead the apex body responsible for facilitating cooperative federalism, driving evidence-based policymaking, and accelerating national infrastructure and development goals.
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