Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Anurag Jain appointed as new CEO of NITI Aayog; MP Chief Secretary to take charge soon

Anurag Jain appointed as new CEO of NITI Aayog; MP Chief Secretary to take charge soon

Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the new CEO of NITI Aayog by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
Anurag Jain appointed as new CEO of NITI Aayog; MP Chief Secretary to take charge soon

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Other Mommy trailer: Jessica Chastain's evil clone terrorises daughter in chilling horror film - Watch
Other Mommy5 min ago
2
US Iran conflict8 min ago
3
Karnataka CM15 min ago
4
Anurag Jain28 min ago
5
Jacob Elordi33 min ago