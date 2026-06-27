/Any public exam left? Opposition slams government after Maharashtra TET question paper leak

The opposition strongly criticised the government after the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was postponed due to an alleged leak of parts of the question paper. Coming on the heels of last month’s NEET-UG controversy, the latest incident is expected to intensify scrutiny of India’s examination system.
The Congress called the BJP a “paper leak government,” while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the government had left neither exams nor temples untouched — an apparent reference to the Ram Mandir donation theft case.
The latest paper leak controversy emerges as the Central government continues to deal with the ongoing NEET-UG crisis, delays in the CUET-UG examination, and technical issues with the CBSE paper-checking portal.
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was postponed by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) just 20 hours before its scheduled start. The decision followed a raid in Thane, where individuals were found in possession of several questions that closely matched the actual paper.
Investigators had earlier traced the NEET-UG paper leak to Maharashtra’s Nashik, from where the leaked content was circulated to other states through WhatsApp forwards and Telegram groups. The highest number of arrests in the NEET-UG leak case have been made in Maharashtra.
The recurring paper leak scandals have emerged as a major political vulnerability for the BJP.
"Under the BJP government, there is no paper that doesn't get leaked. This government has become the 'Paper Leak Government'," Congress tweeted.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party, which has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, raised similar question.
"Is there any public exam left in this country that doesn't end in a paper leak?" Dipke, who is from Maharashtra's Pune, wrote on X.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal suggested that "higher-ups" must be involved in orchestrating such large-scale irregularities.
"Another exam has been leaked. They have spared neither the exams nor the temples. They are stealing everywhere," Arvind Kejriwal said, referring to the reported embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where around Rs 7–7.5 crore is allegedly missing.
"Some of their favourite people say that the lower-level folks are doing it... But such massive-scale chaos, happening continuously every day, isn't possible without the involvement of the higher-ups. It simply can't be that the money isn't reaching the top. The higher-ups are buying so many MPs and MLAs with this very money," he further said.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the government’s incompetence for the TET fiasco.
"What a mess, the BJP-led Maharashtra government's expertise in wrongfully arresting Indian Bengali Muslims as Bangladeshi has not translated into stopping the TET paper leak," Owaisi wrote.
Describing the incident as “deeply infuriating,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that a thorough, impartial, and stringent investigation would be conducted.
Meanwhile, the FIR has been registered against three people so far.
Around 6 lakh candidates were set to appear for the Maharashtra TET on Sunday. Amid heavy criticism, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) urged candidates not to believe rumours and announced that revised dates for the test would be declared soon. The council also clarified that candidates would not have to pay any re-registration fee.
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