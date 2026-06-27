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Any public exam left? Opposition slams government after Maharashtra TET question paper leak

The postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) over an alleged question paper leak has triggered sharp political attacks, with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led governments of repeatedly failing to prevent examination irregularities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Any public exam left? Opposition slams government after Maharashtra TET question paper leak
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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