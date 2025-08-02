'Anyone Who Messes With India Will Not Be Spared Even In Pataal Lok': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a stern message to Pakistan, declaring that India will not spare anyone who dares to attack the nation, even if they are hiding in the depths of "Pataal Lok."
