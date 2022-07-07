AP EAMCET 2022: The date and time for the AP EAMCET answer key 2022 have been announced by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur. The AP EAMCET 2022 answer key for engineering will be released on July 12 at 9 a.m., while the answer key for agriculture will be released on July 13. Applicants can access the AP EAMCET 2022 answer key via the official AP EAPCET website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET exam date 2022 for engineering is July 4 to 8, 2022, while the exam for agriculture will be held on July 11 and 12, 2022. Applicants will be able to raise objections to the AP EAMCET 2022 answer key after it is released. From July 12 to 14, candidates can file objections to the AP EAMCET answer key for Engineering. However, the deadline for filing objections to the AP EAMCET answer key for Agriculture is July 15.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to download the Answer Key 2022

Visit the AP EAMCET official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the direct link as per date and shift answer key PDF links.

The answer key of the AP EAMCET 2022 PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference.

Following the conclusion of the answer key challenge, the authorities will publish the final AP EAMCET 2022 answer key on the official website. The AP EAMCET results 2022, as well as the final answer key, will be released by JNTU, Anantapur.