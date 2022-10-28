AP EAMCET 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment result RELEASED at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct link to download here

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has officially declared the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment today, October 28, 2022. The official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, is where candidates who submitted applications for the AP EAMCET Final Phase can get their allotment letters. The date for the distribution of seat allocation was today, October 28, 2022, in accordance with the programme. Candidates must enter their hall ticket and date of birth in order to access the link to get the allotment letter. The college-specific seat allocation link has also been made available in addition to the final phase seat allocation.

Candidates must choose the name of the college from the drop-down menu, then choose the course name, before clicking submit to view the college-by-college allocation. Candidates can download the seat allotment after entering the necessary information.

AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Then click on the link that reads “College wise Allotment” and “Download Final Phase Allotment Letter and self-reporting”

Enter the details

The allotment result will be on the screen

Download and keep a copy

Candidates should be aware that they must begin reporting and self-reporting to the designated colleges starting today, October 28, 2022, and continuing through October 31, 2022. All registered candidates have received their seat assignments, and no reporting procedures will be held after October 31.