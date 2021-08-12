AP EAMCET admit card 2021 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to download

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET), previously known as AP EAMCET, on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2021 entrance examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the AP EAMCET 2021 for engineering stream will be conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021, while the exam for the agriculture and pharmacy stream is scheduled to be held on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e, from 9am to 12 noon, and from 3pm to 6pm.

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 admit card:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Engineering and Pharmacy Hall Tickets'

STEP 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

STEP 6: Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference

