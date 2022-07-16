AP ECET 2022 Admit Card: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University released the AP ECET - 2022 hall ticket. Candidates can now download their AP ECET 2022 admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP ECET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 22, 2022.

AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022- Here's how to download

Visit the official site of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 link on the home page

Entre your login details like application number, DOB etc

Submit, your AP ECET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download

Take a printout fo the exam day

AP ECET 2022 Exam Date and Time

AP ECET 2022 will be conducted on July 22 in two shifts- the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JNTU will release the AP ECET 2022 answer key on July 25. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow, check NTA's advisory, dress code and more here

